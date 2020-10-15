On Wednesday, the petitions filed for gay marriage were heard in the Delhi High Court. In this case, the court has issued a notice to the central government and asked to reply in four weeks. Let us know that this notice has been issued on two separate petitions. A petition was filed in the court seeking the consent of two women to marry under the Special Marriage Act.

These two women, who have been living with each other for the last eight years, say that they love each other and together they are facing every struggle of life. These women have said in their petition that since they are women, they cannot marry. In such a situation, there has been a demand from the petitioners that gay marriage should be recognized and it should be included under the Special Marriage Act.

The next hearing will be on 8 January

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon issued a notice to the Central Government on the petition and summoned the reply. The Delhi High Court has said in the notice that, this is not a simple petition, so the representatives of the central government should show seriousness on it. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on 8 January.

Petition demands recognition of gay marriage

During the hearing of this case, the counsel for the registrar argued that such a case has not come up in the history of 5000 years of Sanatan Dharma. At the same time, on behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Maneka Guruswami and advocate Arundhati Katju and others made their arguments before the bench. The petition said that marriage is not just a bond between two people but it brings two families together. The petition also states that Article 21 of the constitution protects the right to marry a person they like Does. This officer, like heterosexual couples, applies to gay couples as well. Both women have demanded from the court that the government be ordered to declare the provisions of the Special Marriage Act which does not recognize gay marriage unconstitutional.

Two gay couples have filed a petition

Let me tell you that two gay couples have filed a petition in this case. If a petitioner wanted to marry a person of his choice, he was prevented from doing so. At the same time, the second petitioner got married in New York, but their marriage could not be registered in the Indian Consulate. Earlier, in a petition, the Center had responded in the court. It was said in the court by the central government that it is against our culture, in such a situation it has not been given place in the law.

read this also

Government will not take any more loan for sale of Air India, October 30 is the deadline for bidding

31 killed in rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka also badly affected