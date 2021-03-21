A NEW zip wire is opening this weekend in the foothills of the Pyrenees where adrenaline junkies can soar through a valley at speeds up between 130 and 160km per hour.

The ride promises thrill seekers the buzz of flying through the air for over 2km (2,036 meters to be exact) secured in a harness 1,200 meters above sea level for unrivalled views across the Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park.

Those with the stomach to try the experience are promised a bird’s eye view of the Ordea mountain range, the Ara valley and Bujaruelo river soaring over the villages of Sarvisé, Torla, Buesa and Jánovas.

Only suitable for those with a head for heights! Photo: Jorge Rabal / Tirolino Pireneos

The zip-line which has been installed near the town of Fiscal in the Aragonses province of Huesca drops by 400m from start to finish over a gradient of 20 percent.

The new attraction has been funded by local businessman Jorge Rabal with an investment of € 800,000 with hopes of boosting the area as a tourist destination.

The tirolina as it is known in Spanish is the realization of a dream he has held since he drudged home from school through the valley.

“On my home from school I used to ponder the fastest way to get down the valley,” he told Radio Huesca. “That’s when I came up with the idea of ​​zip wire and finally I’ve made it happen.

He hopes the zip line will be used to reach a speed of 172 kmph to break the current Guinness World Record reached on a zip wire.

Local residents were this week invited to try the ride for free before it opened to the public.

The price ranges from between € 33 to € 38 depending on the day and includes 4X4 transport to the step off point and can be booked through zip line pyrenees.

Are you brave enough?

