The four male members of the Amsterdam Student Corps (ASC) who called women names like ‘whore’ and ‘sperm bucket’ during a dinner will not be prosecuted for this. The Public Prosecution Service dismisses the reports because there is no question of a criminal offense. “Although standards of decency have been exceeded, that does not make it punishable,” the OM reports.

