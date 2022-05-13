As ruled by a labor court made up of three judges and reported by the British media ‘The Guardian’, Commenting on a man’s baldness in a workplace is equivalent to talking about a woman’s breasts.

This ruling comes from the situation of Tony Finn, who was fired from the British Bung Company, in the United Kingdom, after working there for 24 years.

Finn took the company to court, arguing that he had been sexually harassed when factory supervisor Jamie King called him a “bald cunt,” which in Spanish would be a literal translation of “bald cunt,” but in England is meant more as a “bald jerk” slur.

Because of this, the judges, who, as ‘The Guardian’ points out, are also bald, decided that this was a form of discrimination comparable to sexual harassment.

Mr. King crossed the line by making personal comments

“We have little doubt that being called in this pejorative manner was unwelcome conduct as far as Finn was concerned. This is strong language […] In our opinion, Mr. King crossed the line by making personal comments to the claimant about his appearance”, commented the court.

The company’s lawyer argued that baldness was not specific to men but could also be seen in women, to which the court replied that although that was true, it was more frequent in the male gender, so he commented: “We found that it is inherently related to sex.”

It was a violation of the plaintiff’s dignity, it created an intimidating environment for him

According to ‘The Guardian’, the judges concluded: “Therefore, the court finds that by referring to the plaintiff as a ‘bald jerk’ Mr. King’s conduct was unwelcome, it was a violation of the dignity of the claimant, it created an intimidating environment for him, it was done for that purpose and related to the sex of the claimant.”

For this reason, the sentence concluded that Finn’s dismissal was inappropriate and due to the verbal language used against him, he is entitled to financial compensation, the value of which has not yet been specified.

