Calling a man ‘bald’ in the workplace can be considered sexual harassment. That has been decided by a British court. According to the judges, men are much more likely to suffer from hair loss than women, making it an allusion to their gender and thus a form of discrimination and sexual harassment. “It can be compared to a comment about a woman’s breast size.”
