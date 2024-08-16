LONDON — For the first time in years, a teacher was correcting my writing.

“Slow down,” Laura Edralin, a calligraphy teacher in London, told me, walking around a table of beginners and explaining how to achieve even, fluid strokes.

As a breaking news reporter for The New York Times, I’m not used to being told to slow down, or to writing by hand. But the deliberate nature of the practice is a big part of its appeal — one that’s growing. With so much digital fatigue, writing elegantly with pen and paper can be a pleasure.

Calligraphy is experiencing a surge in interest, even among young people more familiar with coding than cursive.

A surge in calligraphy-related posts on social media and the popularity of online classes may have helped fuel the trend. On TikTok, where users can find instructional videos or watch clips of experienced calligraphers plying their craft, 63 percent more posts used #calligraphy in April 2024 than in April 2023, TikTok reports. And on Instagram, top calligraphy influencers, such as Nhuan Dao in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Paola Gallegos in Cusco, Peru, each have 2 million or more followers (on TikTok, Gallegos has 9 million).

Calligraphy dates back to before the 1st century A.D., said Chia-Ling Yang, a professor of Chinese art history at the University of Edinburgh. By the 10th century, good brushstrokes were known in China as an indication of good character.

In Europe, the introduction of the printing press in the mid-15th century paved the way for a distinction between handwriting and more stylized scripts. Calligraphy in Europe faded in the 19th century with the advent of the typewriter, but continued to be used for official documents and academic purposes. “What is the same in all calligraphy practices, no matter the language, is the beauty of the confident stroke,” said Rajiv Surendra, a calligrapher and actor.

Part of the appeal of calligraphy is its accessibility: anyone with a pen and paper can try it.

Some studies suggest that working with your hands — writing, knitting or drawing — can improve cognition and mood, and a study published this year in Norway found that writing by hand was beneficial for learning and activated the brain more than typing. Some schools in the US have reintroduced cursive writing (considered obsolete in the digital age) into their curricula, citing it as important for intellectual development.

Still, Ravi Jain, who attended the calligraphy class in London, said the beauty of calligraphy surpasses what any computer-generated lettering could achieve. “Nothing will ever replace the amount of love, patience and time that goes into creating something by hand,” said Jain, 27, a data analyst. “I know the cards I give out last much longer than a text message.”