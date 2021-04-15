The Argentine Jonathan Calleri improved several days ago in Osasuna the only goal he scored last season with Espanyol in LaLiga Santander (he now has four), good news that does not hide the bad streak that the player is going through. Currently, the Buenos Aires accumulate 537 minutes without seeing the door with the Navarrese team, a bad figure for a footballer who occupies the front positions and who has many minutes in the League.

The goal scored against Eibar in El Sadar on matchday 22 was the last time the striker drilled the opposing goal. It was on February 7 and, since then, there have already been eight meetings in which he has had a leading role and in which he has not been able to increase his account.

The truth is that the role of the South American may be different from that of Ante Budimir, for example. The Argentine gives the team a break and work with his actions, qualities highly valued by Jagoba Arrasate. There are eight days left for the end of the championship and the forward has 4 goals that have helped the team to occupy the middle positions of the table.

Calleri showed his intention to continue in Pamplona in an interview with Efe, something that could happen in case the former West Ham player finished the good rojillo course scoring more goals that encouraged the Osasuna directive to make an effort for him.

This Sunday against Elche, Calleri has a new opportunity to help the red interests, with the extra prize of breaking a scoring drought that is not affecting the future of Osasuna.

On the opposite side is Budimir, who scored his seventh goal with the red shirt in the League last weekend against Villarreal, a figure that brings him closer to the thirteen scored last season with Mallorca in the First Division. The Croatian international has given 8 of the last 18 points to his team with his goals, thus changing the sign of the matches. Against Granada he billed a double that meant Osasuna’s victory over the Andalusian team, while, against Eibar, he pushed the ball in the 86th minute to give the Pamplona two more points.

A day later, at the Ciudad de Valencia, Budimir scored the solitary goal that broke the tie at the renovated Granota Coliseum. It was a prestigious victory in which the tall forward walked out the front door.

Last Sunday against Villarreal, the one from Zenica put the final 1-2 that ultimately meant three new points for the entity that leads a Jagoba Arrasate that sees the goal of permanence much closer with eight days left to play.

He is the clear top scorer for Osasuna and his average is one goal every 164 minutes. The player has scored more than a quarter (28%) of the goals made by the Navarrese this campaign in LaLiga Santander. The legendary former Osasuna player Jan Urban pointed out in Cope Navarra’s microphones that the striker is the typical footballer “from the area, very uncomfortable, with a fairly good left foot and, above all, with a good head game. He works well on defense. The club has become one of the best teams in the league in aerial play. “

“Budimir is a well-balanced athlete, with good mobility. He feels good and any player who feels comfortable in a place gives much more than not being,” he added. His last substitution could open the doors of ownership this Sunday against Elche with the clear mission of continuing to give victories to an Osasuna that, if he added the next 6 points, would seal his stay for another year in the highest category.