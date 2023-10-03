Jose Maria Callejon gave a long interview to the microphones of Relevo, Spanish journalistic newspaper. The ex-striker’s biting statements Naples they left Aurelio no escape De Laurentiis. Below are the words of the Spanish winger: “In my seventh season at Napoli they offered me a renewal in January, just before the pandemic began. I said no to De Laurentiis’ first proposal because I felt that perhaps my time there was already over and I was thinking of returning to Spain. I also didn’t like the proposal too much because I expected more from the club. After all, I was there seven years, I played 350 games, that is, an average of 50 per season. I didn’t lose one due to injury, and only one to due to a disqualification. I was expecting an effort from the club which instead didn’t arrive. That season was extended by two months and I played for free in July and August, my contract ended on June 30th. I asked them for some sort of extension of two months and they literally replied that I could go home on the 30th. I had no intention of leaving the fans and my teammates stranded, missing several league and Champions League matches, including against Barça at the Camp Nou. I would have liked to finish in different way”.