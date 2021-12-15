Javi calleja, the coach of the Deportivo Alavés of the First Division, admitted at a press conference that the elimination of his team against him Linares Deportivo was “fair” and that now we have no choice but to focus on the League.

“The result is fair, we have not played the game we had to do. I am the most responsible, it is an unacceptable defeat. We wanted to pass, we made too many mistakes and then a good team like Linares penalized us “, He said.

The coach from Vitoria recognized the problems that his team has to transform the occasions that are presented to him in games.

“When it costs so much to mark and back you give facilities, it happens that you end up losing. We had chances to get ahead and we were barely suffering and they marked us on their first arrival. Then we went crazy upstairs, we granted spaces and they had nothing to lose, “he commented.

He went further in his manifestations and clearly stated that “There are no excuses and Linares made merits to win, because they deserved it and we were inferior. It is a hard blow, but you have to get up and now you have to think only about the League, “he said.