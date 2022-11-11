Francesco Mazzacane’s parents arrived at the hospital convinced that he was still alive, but in reality there had been a change of person

What happened in Milan last Wednesday 9 November is absurd. The 118 health workers, called to help two unconscious people, one of whom is lifeless, for having inhaled carbon monoxide in a residence, have mistakenly committed a mistaken identity. He had declared Pietro Caputo dead, when instead the one who had died was his companion Francesco Mazzacane. Families found out at the morgue.

A tragedy within tragedythe one that took place last Thursday in Milan, more precisely in one of the rooms of the Linate Residencea property located near the Lombard airport.

The names of the two unfortunate protagonists of the story are Pietro Caputo and Francesco Mazzacane, 21 the first and 24 the second, both originally from the Campania.

A few months ago Francesco had moved in Lombardy for work and had found accommodation in one of the rooms of the Linate Residence.

The desire to join his partner and the desire to find a job in turn, had pushed Peter to arrive in Milan a few days ago. He was planning a job interview.

In the night between Wednesday and Thursday, however, the unthinkable happened. There water heater which was used to heat the room, most likely for a malfunctionhad a massive and lethal loss of carbon monoxide.

The substance reached the two boys in their sleep and prevented both of them from awakening.

Exchange of person between Pietro Caputo and Francesco Mazzacane

The rescuers who arrived on the spot tried to resuscitate both, but unfortunately one of them had already died. The other, on the other hand, was urgently transported to the fatebenebratelli in desperate conditions.

During the operations, the 118 health workers found the papers by Pietro Caputo on the bedside table closest to the lifeless body, identifying thus the victim’s name.

The two families immediately reached the hospital and arrived at the morgue, they made one disconcerting discovery.

The boy who had lost his life it was not Pietrobut Francesco.

An absolute shock for both boys’ moms, but particularly for the family of Francescowho had left Campania convinced they would find their son still alive, not knowing that he was already dead.