Android Authority: foldable smartphones are poorly optimized software

Android Authority journalist Ryan Haynes called the key disadvantage of foldable devices. Material published on site media.

According to the specialist, all foldable devices he tested had a common software problem. Haynes said current operating systems are poorly optimized for foldable devices, as the latter’s market share is not very high for smartphones.

As examples, the author cited devices from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series. According to the journalist, on the large screen of the Galaxy Z Fold, many applications seem huge, as the software automatically stretches their sizes – while the programs are not optimized for such dimensions. The Galaxy Z Flip screen also has an issue with app sizes and multitasking.

Ryan Haynes noted that often developments are not taken to optimize even very popular programs. So, according to him, in the mapping service Google Maps, almost the entire interface with buttons is hidden outside the display.

In conclusion, the journalist emphasized that manufacturers of foldable smartphones, however, have made great progress. So, flexible device displays have become much stronger than the screens in the first generations of phones.

At the end of July, Counterpoint analysts predicted the growth of the foldable smartphone market in the coming years. According to experts, by the end of 2023, the market for foldable devices will be valued at $18.6 million.