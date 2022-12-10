Dina Boluarte, 60 years old, became the 1st woman to preside over Peru. She was vice president and took office on Wednesday (7.Dec.2022), after former Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo was removed from office. The now head of state is called “caviar left” by members of his former party, the turkey free🇧🇷

In his first official activities, Boluarte made movements in which he demonstrated his intention to form a government more allied to the center. According to the newspaper the Republicshe met with 4 groups, 3 of them from the right, from Congress on Thursday (Dec. 8).

The head of state met with congressmen from advance country (right), Democratic Exchange (center left), We are Peru (Christian) and People’s Strength (right). On Friday (Dec 9), he spoke with parliamentarians from popular action (liberal).

Dina Boluarte began her political career in the movement “Awaken Surquillo”🇧🇷 In 2018, he joined the party Libertarian Peru to run for mayor of the district of Surquillo, in Lima.

O Libertarian Peru is the former registration name of the current turkey free🇧🇷 The acronym is described as a “left socialist organization”🇧🇷 The party claims to support anti-imperialism, democracy, decentralization, federalism, humanism, internationalism, Latin American integration and sovereignty. Former governor of Junín Vladimir Cerrón is the leader of the group.

PLATE WITH CASTILLO

Boluarte and Castillo assumed positions in the party’s board in 2021. Together, they formed a plate to contest the presidential election of the same year. The now president had a significant presence in the 2nd round of the election.

She responded to accusations by presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori’s campaign of “terrorism”🇧🇷 He also assured the public that the alliance was not planning to expropriate private property or reduce wages.

Keiko Fujimori is the daughter of former dictator Alberto Fujimori, who ruled Peru from 1990 to 2000. She is the leader of the right-wing party Popular Strength.

In January 2022, Dina Boluarte was expelled from turkey free for having divergent opinions from Cerrón. She is not affiliated with any party.

At the time, in an interview with the newspaper the Republicthe then vice-president said that “never identified with the ideals of [sigla]🇧🇷 and declared himself center-left🇧🇷 However, he said he would remain in alliance with Castillo.

The vice president represented the country in May at the World Economic Forum, in Davos (Switzerland). At the event, Boluarte invited investors to “bet on” in Peru with social responsibility and respect for the environment. also ensured “responsible legal service” to investors. The information is from El Peruano🇧🇷

In July, Boluarte was sworn in as Minister of Development and Social Inclusion. She stepped down on November 25 in protest of the appointment of Betssy Chávez as Prime Minister of Peru.

With that, Dina Boluarte began to distance herself from the Castillo government. In her inauguration speech, she said that the former president tried to give a “coup d’etat”🇧🇷 He stated that it was essential to resume the agenda of economic growth with social inclusion.

She also asked for time to rebuild the country and said that a “political truce to install a government of national unity”🇧🇷

According to the newspaper infobae, Dina Boluarte prepared for months to assume the presidency of Peru. She would have had the support of her advisers to work on the following ideas in the writing of her inauguration speech: truce, political reforms, broad cabinet, dialogue and fight against corruption. When Castillo was ousted, a draft was already in place.

In February, deputy turkey free Guido Bellido Ugarte posted on your twitter what “caviars and the right did not want President Pedro Castillo in the Palace [do Governo]🇧🇷 They would be preparing Dina Boluarte to replace him. Since she would not keep her word to step down from the vice presidency.”🇧🇷

GOVERNMENT OF DINA BOLUARTE

The head of state will remain in office until July 2026, when her term ends. This is the 6th time that Peru has had a new president in less than 5 years.

through your Twitter profile, Fujimori hailed the inauguration of Boluarte. Announced support for new president. He stated that the party People’s Strength will contribute to the new government.

Keiko Fujimori also said that “it is not a moment of ideologies, neither from the right nor from the left”🇧🇷 wished “successful in forming a government of national unity”🇧🇷

The President announced that the new Ministerial Cabinet of “broad base” will take office on Saturday (10.10). According to former deputy Daniel Abugattás to the newspaper successfulformer Minister of Defense and Culture Jorge Nieto will be the new prime minister. He stated that the information was given to him “guaranteed”🇧🇷 Former ombudsman Walter Gutiérrez is also quoted to join the Ministerial Cabinet.

In your Twitter profileVladimir Cerrón announced that the turkey free will not be part of the cabinet. He said that the president invited the party to join her government.

He also stated that the “extreme right staged a coup d’état in country”. For that reason, the turkey free “joins popular struggles”🇧🇷

Cerrón’s publication was made after the Peruvian president’s encounters with right-wing acronyms.

WHO IS DINA BOLUARTE

Dina Boluarte was born in Chalhuanca, in the department of Aputímac, in 1962. She is a lawyer who graduated from the University of San Martín de Porres, where she also completed a master’s degree in notary and registration law.

He worked for 14 years in the management of Reniec (National Identification and Civil Status Registry), the Peruvian agency responsible for issuing identification documents for all citizens.

In 2020, he contested a seat in Congress, but without success. A year later, he joined the board of directors of turkey free🇧🇷 Boluarte asked permission from Reniec to run in the presidential election as vice-president.

