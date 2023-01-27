The Government begins to materialize the historic public employment offers approved in recent years. Because, although it is surprising, the gap between the new positions in the Administration that the Council of Ministers approves and the moment in which the official joins his destiny can be several years. In fact, until now the oppositions to civil servant for the 2019 financial year were being called, as sources from the Ministry of Public Finance acknowledged to this newspaper.

However, the Executive wants to streamline these processes and this Friday a call for public employment of more than 27,500 positions for the General State Administration (AGE) was published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) that correspond to offers approved in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and that it will be governed by the new selective processes, according to the ministry in a statement. The next step is to set the dates of the exams and publish the list of admitted candidates, although it may take time since there is a deadline to resolve these calls until the end of 2024. Afterwards, the taking of a position by the official can also often take time. months. However, the BOE establishes a four-month period to call the first year – one more than initially provided for in the 2022 public employment offer given the high number of places offered – and it is expected that the opposition phase will be resolved. in one year.

Specifically, the number of places called that are made available to those interested amounts to 27,509. 13,157 correspond to the General Administrative Corps, 6,474 are concentrated in the Management Corps of the State Civil Administration and 4,086 for the General Auxiliary Corps.

Most of the positions are destined for internal promotion (promotions), a total of 16,088, while 11,417 will be free entry and only four for public employment stabilization processes, that is, to regularize the interim. This is due to the fact that, despite the large rate of temporary employment in the Public Administration, over 30%, in the AGE there is hardly any temporary employment, but rather it is more common in health and education, positions that depend on the CCAA.

The Treasury reserves 7.6% of the places offered, 2,088, for people with disabilities, according to the note.

3,800 more computer scientists



The field of technology is also present in the offer and almost 3,800 positions will go to computer scientists. Specifically, 2,352 places are included for the AGE’s Corps of Auxiliary IT Technicians and another 1,440 for entry into the Administration’s IT and Systems Management Corps.

The calls are divided into twelve selective processes through which subgroups A2, C1 and C2 can be accessed. In these tests, the controversial changes designed by the Secretary of State for Public Function will be launched, with which the ministry intends to promote the updating of the model of access to public employment in all its phases.

The objective is to attract talent to the administrations in order to guarantee citizens the proper functioning of public services and in turn speed up the selection processes and promote equal opportunities, according to the ministry, although the unions warn of a depreciation of access. In addition, the tests will bet on the proximity to the applicants. Thus, the exercises that include a public reading before a court will be corrected anonymously through a web platform, which will prevent the candidates from having to travel.