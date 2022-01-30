Difficult situations and communications, some of which are funny and complicated, recorded by the Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, including a phone call received after midnight on the 999 helpline from a man who said nervously, “My wife went out and I don’t know where she is, I want help finding her.”

The Director of the General Department of Operations, Major General Engineer Kamel Butti Al-Suwaidi, says that receiving reports on the emergency phone (999) is a humanitarian task in itself, and requires vigilance, quick response and accuracy in receiving information, because any delay in the arrival of the police patrol or ambulance to the scene of the accident may aggravate the situation The injured or his death, as it is a task that requires a lot of tact, patience and good behavior in receiving incoming calls from members of the public to report accidents, because accurate identification of the location of the accident facilitates the process of the police patrol arriving at the place in the least time and quickly dealing with the case.

He added that the recipients of communications are trained on how to receive all incoming calls to the command and control center management, deal with emergency cases and quickly transfer calls to the radio commissioner, noting that the importance of the command and control center is that it allows placing the capabilities of the police force in the right place and at the time. In order to achieve the best achievement in the speed of responding to emergency situations, which is one of the most important strategic indicators of the Dubai Police General Command, through the use of the latest systems, such as the technology of locating communications and smart security forecasting, and analyzing big data to redistribute patrols, and focus on areas that are frequent Including verified emergency communications.

For his part, the Director of the Command and Control Center Department in the General Department of Operations, Colonel Turki bin Faris, mentioned the importance of the vital role played by the recipients of communications, as they represent a link between the public and the bodies that provide services to them, noting that the Command and Control Center received more than 5 million last year. A phone call, achieving a response rate of 99.6%, which confirms the volume of work they do, as each of them receives between 150 to 400 calls per day.

Among the cases that were professionally dealt with by the center, the official of the categories in the command and control center administration, Major Muhammad Aziz, said that a person called the command and control center after midnight, stating that his wife had left the house because of a family problem and he did not know where she went, and that he tried He called her several times and she did not respond, so he called his wife and calmed her down until she returned home, and the family problem was resolved.



