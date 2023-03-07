Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 3:23 p.m.





The Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson presented financial aid for high-performance athletes in the Region of Murcia that will be published in the BORM this Wednesday. The figure amounts to 250,000 euros and will be distributed according to the sports results achieved during the past year. In 2022, 130 young people were benefited from these grants and adding the four previous courses, the total grants amount to 924,975 euros. The application period for the aid will begin on March 8 and will be available for 10 business days.

The beneficiaries of this benefit must be registered in a municipality in the Region, have been born before 2009 and have obtained a minimum result in the age categories between absolute/senior and that corresponding to those born in 2009, according to the type of sport

In addition to the above, in other requirements, applicants for the aid will have to have a valid athlete’s license from a sports federation; have been federated at the time they achieved the results that could be assessed in this call and have or be in a position to obtain the status of high performance athlete either at the national or regional level.