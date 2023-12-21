President of the Chamber and deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) discussed in a voting session at Casa Baixa

The deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) called this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), from “tyrant” It is “authoritarian” during a voting session at Casa Baixa. In response, Lira said that “the jokes in the plenary will end”.

The congressman from Rio Grande do Sul had time to speak on the stand to discuss the carbon credit legal framework project – at which time the deputies said why they were against or in favor of the text.

At a certain point, Van Hattem Lira complained that the proposal was included on the Casa Baixa agenda with few deputies present and without agreement. He also declared that there was no respect for the House's internal regulations.

Lira interrupted Van Hattem and said that he was the one who did not follow the rules, as the speaking time given to the deputy was to speak only if he was in favor or against the proposal. The deputy from Rio Grande do Sul responded that the action of the president of the Chamber was “authoritarian”, that he “it cannot [fazer] all” and continued to complain for a few seconds. Lira warned that if Van Hattem continued, she would mute his microphone. After that, she complied with the warning.