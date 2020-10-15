It is not the same story, it is not the same people, however the misfortune is the same. 80 years later, we refuse to repeat ignominy.

In 1939, ours, 500,000 Spaniards who were fleeing Franco’s horror, bombs and misery, were parked in concentration camps on the beach where women dug holes in the sand, the first nights, to protect children. , where thousands died of their wounds, disease, despair, where mounted gendarmes chased those who approached barbed wire to come to their aid.

Our parents, so mistreated, so humiliated by official France, were then among the first to stand up against the Nazi occupiers. From 1941, the Spanish guerrillas entered the armed struggle. It was La Nueve, the company of the 2nd Armored Division, made up of Spanish Republicans, which entered Paris first. At the same time as General Leclerc, it was to a French brigadist, Colonel Rol Tanguy, that the Nazi general commanding the Place de Paris, returned the keys to the capital. Since then, we ourselves, through our work, our love for France, have largely thanked the solidarity that the people and their organizations have shown to our people.

Today, 350,000,000 migrants, driven out by bombs and misery, are on our soil. In Calais, women and infants sleep on the floor, hidden in the bushes, whatever the weather conditions. Associations are prohibited from distributing food to them in town. In Paris, 500 minors slept in the street, on the eve of the start of the school year. The latest Cimade report underlines that more and more children are placed behind bars in detention centers.

The Moussa, Mamadou, Siaka, Fatima, all the “without papers”, the illegals, are our friends. During the confinement, we saw them take the subway, the train, the bus, to go to maintain the deserted streets and offices, to dive and clean in retirement homes, to continue work on construction sites, to pick up our trash. . And then, to get into overcrowded and unsanitary squats. They live here, they work here, they are and will be from here.

Children of masons, day laborers, housekeepers, doctors, teachers and Spanish intellectuals, children of volunteers of the International Brigades, our French memory is filled with the sufferings and humiliations of our people, with their undefeated hope. It is not confined to the museum, it is not content to testify, to commemorate. She is alive and united, she interprets the present and anticipates the future. We refuse to allow other generations to grow up among us, their memories full of scars.

With the 230 associations and the unions that support them, we demand:

– the regularization of all “without papers”.

– the closure of detention centers.

– Housing for all.

We affirm that, in order to put an end to the trafficking of human beings, we must seek out those who are drowning at sea, those who, at the beginning of September, saw the Greek camp of Moria burn down (12,700 people including 4,000 children). As winter approaches, the countries of the European Union are miserably negotiating which one will welcome 10 or 50.

Europe and France, which over the centuries have sent millions of migrants to take refuge in the “New World”, to colonize Africa, whose ports have been enriched by the slave trade, treat migrants as ‘today like dogs. We will not let it happen.

Behind each of the mistreated, humiliated today, we see the shadow of our parents. The denial of the rights of the “sans-papiers”, of their humanity, is such that it allows a commentator like Zemmour to assert on CNews that “all” migrant children are “rapists, are murderers, are thieves”.

We have been those children, are their children and grandchildren. We are filled with dread and sorrow. We are in rage, memory burns us. It’s enough! We hope that those who share our memories, those who know, are indignant and still moved by this chapter of history will sign and relay this appeal. Friends of Republican Spain have already made a point of joining it.

To sign online petition