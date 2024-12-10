We are the first country in Europe and one of the first in the world in terms of the oldest population. This involves all of us without exception..

Some because it catches them far away, others because they think it will never happen to them, some because they take such care of themselves and believe it will never happen to them; and thus, for each other, few citizens are aware that lThe reform of the dependency law (Lapad) is such a vital and important issue to make a call to the population.

At the moment, Every 15 minutes a person dies on the dependency waiting list and almost 300,000 people are still on that intolerable list.; With a cooperation and financing regime between the State and the Autonomous Communities that generates unequal benefits depending on where you live, added to the arrival of the largest generation to this service due to baby boomer births, this is increasing without remission.

a clear tendency towards deinstitutionalization of dependent people, that is, respecting the desire to remain in the environment; the value of autonomy and people’s preferences; Self-care as a social value in the face of a growth in frail, non-dependent very elderly people and the increase in single-person households require not only a modification of the Lapad but an effective provision of social and health professionals and, of course, a sufficient budgetary provision to be able to provide care without delays. nor deficits the demands of citizens who need these services.

This whole cocktail, assuming that in 2059 43.3% of the population in Spain will be over 55 years old, should alert us to attention to the dependency and well-being of this group is effective and real.