Can’t look any further than this party think of Fuenlabrada Y Ponferrada. Azulones and Bercianos have their aspirations for the remainder of the season in this duel. Fuenlabrada, of not getting anything other than a victory, would lose even more the trail of salvation and would be First RFEF team. La Ponferradina, for its part, does not want to forget so early a playoff dream who has been very much alive all season (follow the match live on AS.com).

For an appointment in which the present and the future of the Fuenlabradathe club has called his hobby to fill the Fernando Torres and, for this, it has promoted several campaigns: 2×1, invitations, discounts important in the official store, etc… From within the club they believe in victory and in the comeback in the table and they ask them to believe, as Diario AS learned.

However, it important will happen on the lawn where Sandoval won’t be able to count with Ontiveros, main danger of the azulones. Marbella, along with Konate, the game will be lost due to accumulation of cards. Besides, Adrian join the list of injured long lasting for a little inconvenience. tachi Y Pol Valentin come out of it, but they will not be starting due to lack of filming.

And, despite this, Sandoval has already stated that they are going to dominate the game from the beginning. Fall, you can, but never on your knees. And in this maybe last battle It is where the heavyweights win the most relevance. Christopher and Pedro Leon gain importance with this party plan and Kanté, Zozulia and Bouldini they will have to make good assists that the veteran midfielders serve them.

The Ponferradina arrives at Fernando Torres with new energy after defeating last week the Lugo and finally cut the streak seven games without winning that took the Blue and Whites out of the promotion playoff positions that they are now fighting to recover. Bolus recover to Pompadour just in time to replace the suspended Amo in the center of the rear, although he will continue without being able to count with queen rivers on the left side, where Adri Castilian seems to have won the game to Pujol to enter the eleven.

The rest of the team headline will be very similar to the one of the last daywith the main doubt of the entry of Sergio Enrich as a companion to a plethoric Edu Espiau at the tip of the attack, leaving Yuri as a replacement on the bench.

The Bercian team needs Add the three points in Fuenlabrada for put some pressure their two main rivals for sixth place, Real Oviedo and Las Palmas, who will play on Sunday knowing the result of La Deportiva. After adding the three points at home, now It’s time to win again away from El Toralín, something that those of Bolo have not achieved in two months. The last victory away dates back to February 20, when the Blue and Whites beat Sporting at El Molinón.

MATCH KEYS

one last scramble

Fuenlabrada has sought throughout the week to fill the Fernando Torres with its people in the face of this crucial final: a big farewell or an extra life.

Bercian morality

The victory against Lugo has morally rearmed Deportivo, which wants to fight for the playoff until the end.

Bad defense or bad luck

Fuenlabrada has conceded three goals in the last four games but at Torres they assure that it was due more to bad luck and lack of concentration than to little defensive work.

win away

The Bercian team hasn’t won away from El Toralín for two months, when they defeated Sporting at El Molinón.

ACES TO FOLLOW

Cristobal

The Fuenlabrada captain will be key for another day in a midfield that already bears his name. Whatever happens, it is an emblem of the most glorious era of this club.

Edu Espiau

The Canarian striker is at his best moment of the season, both in terms of goals and games, becoming a fixture in the Bolo line-ups.