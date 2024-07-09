Pugacheva may be declared a foreign agent for her words about the shelling in Kyiv

State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlev from the Rodina party called for recognizing singer Alla Pugacheva as a foreign agent for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces after her latest publication on social media on the topic of the Ukrainian conflict.

In addition, he asks to deprive the artist of her property in Russia.

It is high time that Pugachev be declared a foreign agent and deprived of all property in the Russian Federation, as is proper, for discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and working for Western propaganda. Alexey ZhuravlevState Duma deputy

At the moment, the singer’s husband, Maxim Galkin, has been recognized as a foreign agent in Russia. After the start of the special operation, the couple left the Russian Federation with their children.

Deputy Alexey Zhuravlev Photo: Dmitry Dukhanin / Kommersant

Pugacheva reacted to the missile hitting the Kyiv children’s hospital and remembered God

Earlier that day, the artist posted on her personal Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) post, reacting to the missile hitting Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, Okhmatdet, on July 8. “God is patient, but there is a limit to everything,” she captioned a photo of an injured child in a woman’s arms.

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, commenting on Pugacheva’s reaction, suggested that she was pushed to make such statements by “unscrupulous people or unscrupulous media outlets.” “Such statements must be made responsibly. Simply following the efforts of Western propagandists is a very dangerous, absurd thing for public figures,” he said.

The Kyiv authorities blamed Russia for what happened in the Ukrainian capital. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded that Russia does not strike civilian targets. According to him, in the case of the hospital in Kyiv, we are talking about the fall of an air defense missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

The State Duma has already asked to recognize Pugacheva as a foreign agent

In March, Zhuravlev already asked to recognize the pop singer as a foreign agent. He wanted the artist to no longer have the opportunity to receive money from Russia. According to Zhuravlev, after such a measure she “will come crawling to repent and ask for forgiveness.”

The deputy’s call came after Pugacheva reacted sharply to singer Stas Mikhailov’s criticism of her departure from Russia. The singer laughed at his words that celebrities who left the country “will still crawl back on their knees” and said that normal people do not plan to return to the country.

In the same month, it was reported that the artist could be included in the relevant register by her anniversary. It was specified that after the Prosecutor General’s Office forwarded the request to the Ministry of Justice, the agency began checking Pugacheva’s sources of funding, as well as her statements. State Duma deputy Sergei Solovyov also confirmed this information. He noted that although Pugacheva’s work is loved by Russians, now she “has stood in the same ranks with enemies.”

Possible recognition of Pugacheva as a foreign agent was called a big mistake

Journalist Ksenia Sobchak spoke about the possibility of recognizing Pugacheva as a foreign agent. In her opinion, this would be a big mistake.

I don’t think Pugacheva will be recognized as a foreign agent – that would be too big a mistake. No matter how hard anyone tries, she is a large and significant figure Ksenia SobchakTV presenter

According to the TV presenter, the singer did not make such radical publications and political statements as those people who have already been included in the relevant register.