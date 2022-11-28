Guadalajara Jalisco.- In order to guarantee access to a decent housingdifferent groups have summoned the tapatíos to go out to to protest This Wednesday, November 30, at the Historic Center of Guadalajara.

The Protest for the Right to Housing will be held outside the facilities of Digital Creative Cityat 09:00, on Calle Independencia 55, in the Colonia Centro.

This demonstration was called by the collectives housing now, urban snail, MetLab Y Kittens vs Inequality, which will be held within the framework of the inauguration of the First Housing Forum 2022.

“While crowds are summoned to defend State institutions, there are problems that are getting worse, such as access to housing. WEDNESDAY we express our rejection of the “Plan for the Repopulation of the Center”, a policy of speculation”, reads the call that was made urban snail.

We recommend you read:

The objective is to demonstrate against the problems caused by real estate investments, which have caused an excessive rise in rental prices and house sales, as well as leaving several abandoned housing areas.