To prevent traffic accidents, the speed on roads where the speed limit is now 80 must be reduced to 60 kilometers per hour. Safe Traffic Netherlands (VVN) argues for this on Thursday. According to the organization, many accidents occur on these provincial roads.

Of all fatal traffic accidents, 41 percent annually occur on 60 and 80-kilometer roads for which the provinces are responsible as road manager, according to VVN, which refers to police figures.

Speed ​​often plays a role in accidents, says VVN ‘and that certainly also applies to these roads. 60 and 80-kilometre roads are generally not optimally safe and credible. The so-called risk-based approach has been chosen with the government and then it is not appropriate that 80 km may be driven on a road with trees at a distance of 60 cm.’

VVN would therefore like to see more enforcement of speed on those roads. Section controls, mobile unmanned control systems and higher fines for excessive offenders that can ensure more effective enforcement, seem to be mainly reserved for the main road network. This while they may also offer opportunities for 60 and 80-kilometer roads. BOAs could also be used to create a greater subjective chance of being caught."