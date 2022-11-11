Everyone has their memories of Louis van Gaal, who starts his last trick as national coach of the Dutch national team at the World Cup. Have you ever met him and taken nice pictures of it? Or do you have a nice anecdote about meeting Louis van Gaal? Let us know. We make a selection from the number of reactions and bundle them in a story prior to the world championship in Qatar.

#Call #Share #beautiful #memory #national #coach #Louis #van #Gaal #text #photo