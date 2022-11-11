Everyone has their memories of Louis van Gaal, who starts his last trick as national coach of the Dutch national team at the World Cup. Have you ever met him and taken nice pictures of it? Or do you have a nice anecdote about meeting Louis van Gaal? Let us know. We make a selection from the number of reactions and bundle them in a story prior to the world championship in Qatar.
#Call #Share #beautiful #memory #national #coach #Louis #van #Gaal #text #photo
Basketball | The national team’s winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers snapped against Germany
Alex Murphy was Finland's best scorer against Germany with 20 points.Finland the national basketball team's seven-game winning streak in the...
Leave a Reply