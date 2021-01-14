Since November 17, 2020, opposition to the comprehensive security bill has continued to grow. Initiated by an unprecedented coalition of civil society[1], it was joined and amplified by hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, in more than 150 cities of France, who in some cases braved police violence and arbitrary arrests to denounce this bill in the streets, and demand in particular the withdrawal of its articles 21, 22, and 24.

This project poses serious threats to the freedom to inform and be informed. Its article 24 aims to dissuade the filming or photographing of police interventions. The importance of such images is however crucial to attest to cases of police violence, as the news has reminded us in recent weeks:

On December 31, 2020, the police forcefully expelled a camp of migrants in Calais. In the middle of winter, their tents are torn to make them unusable: it is the photos of two journalists which have made it possible to publicize this new violation of fundamental rights, while these practices are documented almost daily by the associations.[2].

On January 3, 2021, a march commemorated the death of Cédric Chouviat, who died of suffocation as a result of an ordinary police check. These are amateur videos of witnesses to the arrest, collected by the family’s lawyers following a call on social networks, which made it possible to demonstrate the violence and illegality of the arrest.[3].

On the same January 3, a Mediapart investigation, based on the analysis of dozens of amateur videos, demonstrates on the one hand the charges and illegal police violence during the demonstration of December 12, 2020 against the Global Security law and the Separatism law in Paris, on the other hand, a false government communication on the arrests carried out that day, most of which turned out to be unfounded, or even totally arbitrary.[4].

On January 8, journalist Taha Bouhafs appeared for contempt of the police. The videos of his arrest, while he was covering a picket line, demonstrate the opposite. Videos he was able to recover after his phone was illegally sealed for months.[5]

Conversely, since October 6, 2019, Ibrahima Bah’s family has been claiming videos from the three surveillance cameras which filmed the death of their son and brother, during a police intervention in Villiers-le-Bel. But justice denies them access.

Article 24 of the Global Security Act does not aim to protect police officers, but police violence. And the government’s security escalation does not stop there. Other provisions of the law aim to allow the state and its police to increase control over the population. (articles 21 and 22), through indiscriminate surveillance tools (drones and pedestrian cameras), which can be used during demonstrations or during identity checks. The so-called “Separatism” law integrates and expands the provisions of Article 24 of the Global Security Law. And while the proposals expanding the surveillance measures for the entire population were quietly passed by the National Assembly, the Council of State has just legitimized the decrees extending the registration of each person on the basis of our supposed “opinions”.

Faced with an unprecedented mobilization for the defense of freedoms, the government opposed an end of inadmissibility. The stakes are nevertheless major. They affect the very respect for the rule of law, which presupposes the effective control of the practices of those holding public authority by citizens, parliament, the judiciary and the press. Population surveillance measures must remain the exception.

In France, the Defender of Rights, the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights, and internationally, 5 United Nations Special Rapporteurs, and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights have all strongly expressed criticized the comprehensive security bill. Our coordination asked to be received by the President of the Republic, who is supposed to ensure respect for constitutional freedoms. Our request has so far gone unheeded.

Faced with the strategy of avoidance and denial, and until our demands are heard, we will mobilize again everywhere in France. We will march on January 16, and for as long as necessary: ​​for the right to information, against police violence, for the freedom to demonstrate, for the respect of our private life.

For our freedoms.

[1] The coordination brings together around sixty trade unions, human rights organizations, associations, journalists’ companies and groups of victims of police violence.

[2] https://www.lemonde.fr/societe/article/2021/01/04/etre-tenus-al-ecart-ce-n-est-pas-normal-deux-journalistes-denoncent-une-entrave-a- the-freedom-to-inform-before-justice_6065179_3224.html

[3] https://www.lemonde.fr/societe/article/2021/01/03/mort-de-cedric-chouviat-decede-il-y-a-un-an-lors-d-un-controle-policier- a-white-market-in-paris_6065079_3224.html

[4] https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/france/030121/comment-les-forces-de-l-ordre-ont-sabote-la-manifestation-du-12-decembre-2020

[5] https://www.amnesty.fr/presse/-la-non-restitution-de-son-telephone-portable-a-ce