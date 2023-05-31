Paris. World leaders should dedicate themselves to reducing “the risk of extinction” posed by artificial intelligence (AI), a group of industrialists and experts from the technology sector called yesterday.

The one-line statement was signed by dozens of specialists, including Sam Altman, whose OpenAI company created the ChatGPT conversational robot last year, which allows you to create works of art or literature, essays, and hold a dialogue with a human being about any topic.

Artificial intelligence should be “a global priority along with other risks to society such as pandemics or nuclear war,” says the text from the San Francisco-based nonprofit Center for AI Safety.

Critics warn of the possibility of an algorithm taking over essential activities for a society, such as energy supply or defense.

In addition, chatbots and other AI applications could cause millions of job losses.

This statement is not the first signed by industry experts, who while investing and attracting billions of dollars in AI, are publicly intimidated by the possibilities of this new technology.

Two months ago, other personalities, such as the billionaire Elon Musk, signed another public letter in which they asked for a pause in the development of this technology until they could guarantee its total security.

Hundreds of businessmen and public figures sounded a sobering alarm.

Among the 350 signatories to the public statement are Altman and Demis Hassabis, chief executive of Google DeepMind, the tech giant’s artificial intelligence arm.

Supporters of the statement also include a variety of figures including musician Grimes, environmental activist Bill McKibben and neuroscientist Sam Harris.

Concerns about the risks posed by AI and calls for strong regulation of the technology have garnered increased attention in recent months in response to major developments like ChatGPT.