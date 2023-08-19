More than 1800 people will make a call on Saturday de Volkskrant to come to the first day of the new A12 blockade of climate action group Extinction Rebellion (XR) in The Hague on September 9.

“Today, 1841 concerned citizens are making a call: come to the A12 blockade of Extinction Rebellion!” reads a full-page advertisement in the newspaper. In the call, citizens refer to the conviction by the court in The Hague of seven climate activists for sedition at the beginning of this month.

They had also made a call to come to the blockade action.

Climate activists from XR threaten to block the A12 in The Hague every day from September 9. The climate action group states that it will only stop the blockades if the government abolishes all subsidies to the fossil industry.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: