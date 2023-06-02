The Spanish national coach, Luis de la Fuente, announced this Friday the list of the 23 footballers called up to play the two matches corresponding to the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League 2022/23. The expectation was maximum to know who would be chosen by the coach in his second call as senior coach.
– Goalkeeper: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), Kepa (Chelsea), and David Raya (Brentford)
– Defenses: Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Laporte (Manchester City),
David García (Osasuna), Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona) and Bernat (PSG)
– Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) and Sergio Canales (Betis)
– Front: Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Espanyol), Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Club) and Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)
When will the Spanish team play?
The Spanish team will have to play in this FIFA break before the summer holidays in the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, after having qualified first in group 2, ahead of Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.
Spain will play the semifinals against Italy, and depending on the result, they will have to play the final in case of victory or the match for third and fourth place if they are defeated by the current European champions. The other two teams classified for this Final Four are the Netherlands and Croatia.
In this third edition of the tournament, the final phase will be played entirely in the Netherlands.
UEFA Nations League semi-finals
Game: Spain vs Italy
Date: Thursday June 15
Hour: 20:45
Stadium: De Grolsch Veste, Enschede (The Netherlands)
Third and fourth place match UEFA Nations League
Game: Loser semifinal 1 vs Loser semifinal 2
Date: Sunday June 18
Hour: 15:00
Stadium: De Grolsch Veste, Enschede (The Netherlands)
UEFA Nations League Final
Game: Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 2
Date: Sunday June 18
Hour: 20:45
Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam (Netherlands)
