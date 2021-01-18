During the event held by Microsoft during the month of May, the existence of Call of the Sea was announced, a narrative adventure that stood out above other titles thanks to its precious artistic section. Despite the high degree of detail in the game, it has not been until today that it has been discovered which is the Call of the Sea resolution on Xbox Series X | S.

Thanks to a video of the well-known youtuber from bitmap, we have been able to know that the resolution of Call of the Sea on Xbox Series X It is 1440p and 60 fps, while in Xbox Series S it works at 1080p and 60 fps, with a visual quality lower than that seen in Microsoft’s high-end console. Also, the Xbox Series S version sometimes drops down to 900p.

Call of the Sea resolution revealed on Xbox Series X | S

The case of the game on Xbox Series X reminds us of what is seen in other titles such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which sacrifices 4K resolution to achieve better performance in the title’s frame rate per second. However, despite this, there are times when Call of the Sea suffers the occasional drop in frames.

In general, and despite the fact that it is an independent game, it is important to note that we are facing a technically demanding title. As we have commented, a good example of this is the level of detail that we can see in the video of elanalistadebits itself.

Call of the Sea Review – Xbox Series X | S

Call of the Sea was released on December 8 for Xbox Series X | S and PC, arriving at the same time on Xbox Game Pass.