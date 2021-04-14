Stylish first-person adventure Call of the Sea will come to PlayStation 4 and PS5 next month.

The game’s Twitter confirmed the May release last night, some five months after the game first launched for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, including via Xbox Game Pass.

A mix of 1930s action and HP Lovecraft weirdness, Call of the Sea follows adventurer Norah Everhart as she travels to a mysterious island in search of her missing husband Harry.

“A dazzlingly different debut with a haunting sense of place and adventure,” Bertie wrote of the game, recommending it in Eurogamer’s Call of the Sea review. “A bigger game would never be this weird. A bigger game would never tell a story of love and self-discovery in this way, and do it without resorting to violence, and, though it pains me to say it, tell it about a woman. “

Call of the Sea is the debut game by Spanish studio Out of the Blue Games, and it was made in only a year-and-a-half. For more on all that, Bertie chatted further to Out of the Blue about how it made Call of the Sea, Lovecraft and how the game continues the legacy of Myst.