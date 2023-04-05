Out of the Blue – developer – and Raw Fury – publisher – have announced that the Lovecraftian adventure of Call of the Sea is coming up Meta Quest 2. The game is already available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The release date for the Meta Quest 2 version is on April 13, 2023 and will be available at the price of $19.99. The Italian page of Oculus does not yet report the price in euros.

Call of the Sea has been recreated to be compatible with VR. It will include English, French, Spanish, German and Japanese at launch with more to follow languages.

In Call of the Sea we take on the role of Norah Everhart and we are looking for our missing husband. We will be able to explore a land full of secrets while revealing occult mysteries within forgotten ruins. The plot is inspired by Lovecraftian myths.

Call of the Sea will let us explore various interesting environments

In our review we explained that “Call of the Sea is a good debut title for Out of the Blue and an introduction to its strengths – storytelling and puzzles.”

“If on the first we were pleasantly surprised, especially in presenting a lovecraft-inspired story without choosing the more common horror approach, on the gameplay side there is a bit of general confusion which leads to some puzzles whose resolution seems to rely more on chance than to logic, but above all it pushes to an unjustified peak of difficulty in the central phase, due to which the experience suffers a setback and breaks the immersion created up to then by the story. open, however it is a debut capable of tracing a promising path for the Spanish studio.”