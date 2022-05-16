J-POP Manga unveiled the upcoming launch date for the highly anticipated first volume of Call of the Nightnew work of Kotoyama. It will be possible to buy the manga in all comics, bookstores and online stores starting from next May 18th at the launch price of € 6.50.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents the new work of Kotoyama: Call of the Night!

After the success of his first work, Dagashi Kashi, J-POP Manga brings to Italy the new creation of Kotoyama, Call of the Night.

“Human blood is better at night. So they tell vampires. Especially when you’re about to fall asleep… it’s delicious. It is because, in that moment, the blood contains within itself the night itself. “

Milan, 16 May 2022: After the humorous slice of life Dagashi KashiJ-POP Manga brings the new creation of Kotoyama to Italy, Call of the Night 1. If with Dagashi Kashi we discover the strange summer of Kokonotsu, the son of a seller of dagashi, the famous Japanese prepackaged snacks, and of the beautiful Shidare Hotaru, with Call of the Night, Kotoyama does not abandon his light and sentimental vein to tell the most famous creatures of the night all over the world: vampires. Unable to find any stimulus in his daytime life, the sleepless Ko Yamori, a young middle school student, wanders the city in the middle of the night. During one of these walks he meets Nazuna Nanakusa, a slightly weird girl who will keep him company. What he doesn’t imagine is that Nanakusa is a vampire!

Yamori will discover with her that he loves the night, so much so that he wants to become one of those creatures that populate it, but perhaps it is not as easy as he thought. Everyone knows that vampires must feed on the blood of a human in order to generate their lineage. Less well known is that the human must be in love to become a vampire. Will Yamori, night after night, be able to fall in love with Nanakusa? And is it just the lust for blood that pushes Nanakusa to meet Yamori or is it maybe something else?

The title of the manga, Yofukashi no uta, as the author writes in the afterword, is also the title of a song by the Japanese hip hop group Creepy Nuts, which inspired it! The work, which in Japan already has 10 volumes, will soon be transposed into an animated version by the studio LIDEN FILMS (Tokyo Revengers) scheduled for July 2022. A slice-of-life with horror tinges that will conquer old and new fans of the author! Call of the Night 1 will be in bookstores, comic shops and online stores from 18 May.

Call of the Night 1

By Kotoyama

Price € 6.50

Pages 192

Bross. with dust jacket