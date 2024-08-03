The company has in fact announced that it has banned over 65,000 accounts from Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 for cheating. This is undeniably a huge number and confirms how big the Call of Duty community is and how many people are willing to cheat to win.

THE Call of Duty cheaters they never stop coming and Activision must continue to work to block and ban them. This is a job that will never end, but at least we can see that there are results.

Activision’s Communication on Call of Duty

On Twitter Team RICOCHET, which is the Call of Duty focused anti-cheat teamstated that “The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team has now purged Ranked modes in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III, banning accounts for cheating and boosting.”

“Team RICOCHET has accelerated the Actions against cheat vendorsresulting in over 65,000 account bans across ranked and unranked modes in Warzone and Modern Warfare III this week. The team will continue to monitor and enforce those who are cheating or boosting across all game modes.”

The problem of course is that many players are ready to create a new account and start cheating again, so sometimes a ban is not a permanent solution. It’s no coincidence that Team Ricochet often tries to make cheaters’ lives boring so that they stop (for example with the Splat) but even this doesn’t always work.