Year after year, Call of Duty is in the news, both for its new title, and in this case the rumored Call of Duty 2021 or for updates on their current games such as Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which will receive the second season tomorrow. While the activity continues in the different titles of Activision, a new rumor has indicated that the American company would be developing a Call of Duty Zombies as a standalone game.
The well-known Call of Duty leaker, Tom henderson, revealed via Twitter, that as of now, there is a separate Call of Duty Zombies project in the early stages of development. In addition, he noted that the project is currently “not connected to any title,” hinting at the possibility of a Call of Duty video game without campaign or multiplayer elements other than Zombies.
There is a separate Call of Duty zombies project in early development, that is currently not connected to any title.
The leaker didn’t go into details, but Call of Duty fans have been asking Activision for a Zombies-only game for years, and now it looks like it could come true. In addition, due to the reception that Outbreak mode has had in recent days, we believe that a Call of Duty Zombies as a standalone game It will be a great success and will give the franchise a breath of fresh air. Finally, we remind you that tomorrow season 2 will arrive at Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, as well as free access to the latter’s multiplayer.
Play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and zombies mode for a week for free
