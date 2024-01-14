There are traces of another game that appears to have been in development at RavenSoftware and then canceled by the team, in this case a project that was supposed to be some sort of live service dedicated to Call of Duty: Zombiebut that's not it never been announced in an official manner.

There mode Zombie from Call of Duty was created for the first time by Treyarch and met with great success among the enormous audience of the series, so it is quite likely that Activision may have thought of a title entirely focused on this game mode, and also as multiplayer in live service style.

Considering how the mode in question usually appears rather detached from the standard game, the idea of ​​a real one spin off entirely dedicated to zombies would make a certain sense, but apparently the game never took off definitively.