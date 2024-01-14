There are traces of another game that appears to have been in development at RavenSoftware and then canceled by the team, in this case a project that was supposed to be some sort of live service dedicated to Call of Duty: Zombiebut that's not it never been announced in an official manner.
There mode Zombie from Call of Duty was created for the first time by Treyarch and met with great success among the enormous audience of the series, so it is quite likely that Activision may have thought of a title entirely focused on this game mode, and also as multiplayer in live service style.
Considering how the mode in question usually appears rather detached from the standard game, the idea of a real one spin off entirely dedicated to zombies would make a certain sense, but apparently the game never took off definitively.
Call of Duty Zombie and the return of an old Raven IP?
According to the LinkedIn profile of Michael Gummelt, lead designer by Raven Software, the studio has worked in the past on two games that did not reach the final form, and one of these would be the live service of Call of Duty: Zombie.
The other title is the one that had already emerged in the rumors of recent days: it was, apparently, the sequel to an intellectual property of Raven Software, which sparked quite the imagination, considering that the team has some titles historical within your catalog, such as Heretic, Hexen or Soldier of Fortune.
The CV clearly states “Lead designer on an ambitious new Call of Duty: Zombies live service project, canceled when the Activision studio that owned that portion of the Call of Duty intellectual property wouldn't grant the rights.”
Apparently, there was some sort of internal dispute that prevented Raven from completing the project on this interesting live service, considering that the rights to Call of Duty: Zombie appear to be in the possession of Treyarch.
