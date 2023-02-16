According to new documents sent by Microsoft to the FTC, the American anti-trust that deals with the case of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Xbox, the Redmond company would have initially offered Sony a five-year deal for Call of Duty, then extend it to ten. Furthermore, according to a report, it seems that Sony has visited the Seattle offices of Microsoft and that the two companies are looking for a solution to the problem.

The first block of information comes from Florian Mueller, via Twitter, quoting documents. It was already known that Microsoft had offered a ten-year agreement for Call of Duty to PlayStation and that the latter had refused, but it had not yet been discovered that initially the proposal was for five years.

The meeting between Sony and Microsoft in Seattle, which by the way would be the first for 18 months, was instead shared by the x_gamer_kid account, although it is not clear what the exact source of this information is. According to what is indicated, however, Sony would have requested “perennial” access to the Call of Duty license.

We will have to wait for more official confirmation on the matter to understand exactly how Sony and Microsoft are moving on the matter.