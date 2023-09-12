There Season 6 Of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone it will begin in a few weeks and as usual in these cases the dataminers are sifting through the game files looking for clues about the new Operators and other upcoming news. Among these it seems there will also be a Diablo 4 themed event.
According to leaked information, the crossover should take place between the start of Season 6, scheduled for the end of September, and the “The Haunted” event on Halloween. Dataminers found icons in the game files Liliththe main antagonist of Diablo 4, and the Butcher, a recurring enemy of the Blizzard series, who could therefore take to the battlefields as Operators.
Maybe even Ash Williams from Evil Dead
Again according to what was discovered by the dataminers, in addition to Lilith and the Butcher from Diablo 4, among the operators arriving in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone bundles there apparently will also be Spawn, Alucard (Hellsing), Skeletor (Hellsing) Man) and Ash Williams (Evil Dead)all characters who would certainly fit perfectly into a Halloween themed event.
Although they are rumors and should be treated as such, crossovers between Call of Duty, Diablo 4 and the other series mentioned would not be too surprising. After all, after the characters of Attack on Titan (did you know that the release date of the final episode of the anime has been leaked?), Godzilla, Fabio Rovazzi, Snoop Dogg and Lara Croft anything is possible.
