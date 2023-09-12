There Season 6 Of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone it will begin in a few weeks and as usual in these cases the dataminers are sifting through the game files looking for clues about the new Operators and other upcoming news. Among these it seems there will also be a Diablo 4 themed event.

According to leaked information, the crossover should take place between the start of Season 6, scheduled for the end of September, and the “The Haunted” event on Halloween. Dataminers found icons in the game files Liliththe main antagonist of Diablo 4, and the Butcher, a recurring enemy of the Blizzard series, who could therefore take to the battlefields as Operators.