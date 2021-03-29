After a year in which there have been hardly any alternatives to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it seems that 2021 is postulated as a year where war shooters will return with more force. To the rumors of Battlefield 6, there are those who also want to discover information about the next Call of Duty. Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard, which is the game that Sledgehammer Games would be developing for this year. According to new information, Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard would use the Modern Warfare engine.

It is something that can be shocking, since the graphics engine that seems to have more probabilities is that of the last game, which would be adapted to the new hardware with enough success. Black Ops: Cold War has left a good feeling in technical matters, being quite spectacular and even supporting 120fps.

But according to reported by VGC, Sledgehammer Games would have chosen to adapt from a different line of evolution, starting from the base of IW8 from Modern Warfare. It is true that this same base is the one used by Warzone, which has also known how to adapt to the new generation of consoles. One of the bases of this decision could be in maintaining the integration of the battle-royale in the new title of the saga.

As the report would have justified, there appears to be a preference for the result obtained in the 2019 version of the graphics engine, and for this reason an earlier point of development would have been raised for evolve it into Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard. A game that is already beginning to arouse great expectations, without being able to really give more information than what is leaking and not being able to take it for granted until it is presented.

A presentation that, without having a specific date, will be held in summer, keeping a forecast for its launch this year. It remains to be seen how they manage to integrate Warzone with Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard, that it seems to be very clear that its setting will return to the 2nd World War.