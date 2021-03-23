Spring has just started, rumors about the new installment of the Call of Duty franchise have not been long in coming, as it happens every year at this time. Some previous rumors indicated the possibility that the new entry in the series would be set in the Second World War, and it seems that according to the latest information leaked it will.

For now, we do not know when Activision will make the official announcement of the new installment of the series, but what we do know is that it will be developed exclusively by Sledgehammer Games, a team that has served as support in the last titles of the franchise. However, it seems that the title of Call of Duty 2021 has already been discovered.

The title of the next COD will be Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard

This information comes from ModernWarzone, a medium that already anticipated that it would be Sledgehammer the team that would be behind the development of the game. Now, they have ensured that the title of this new game will be that of Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard; although yes, it clarifies that it is a temporary name and that it could change with the passage of time.

Call of Dut 2021 announcement would take place in summer, according to insider

But this is not the only information related to this new title in the Call of Duty series. According to ModernWarzone, the game will be set in the 1950s, which has raised suspicions about the possibility that the title not only covers World War II (which ended in 1945), but also does the same with the War of Korea, which lasted from 1950 to 1953.

Finally, ModernWarzone also raises the possibility that Sledgehammer’s intention is to propose an alternative history of what the war would have been like if the Allied side had not won, although it seems more unlikely. For now, it only remains to wait for Activision to rule on the possible existence of Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard.