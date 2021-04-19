At a time when it is speculating whether Battlefield 6 will be a game that will arrive exclusively for the new generation of consoles, the questions about its most direct rival are logical. And there it seems that there are some insiders who have wanted to have their moment of glory, since a priori Activision has not ruled on this issue and it is believed that the game will support cross platforms. With this, the conclusion is logical when it is speculated that Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard would be retained by the previous generation consoles.

As we have mentioned, there are insiders linked to this type of game, and among them stands out Tom henderson, which has been in charge of offering several leaks of shooters like Battlefield and Call of Duty. And he has been the one who would have exposed this situation, in which the new Call of Duty might not be a version that properly squeezes the new generation hardware.

WW2 Vanguard is going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles, and from my understanding they are planning previous gen for both Vangaurd and IW’s next title. pic.twitter.com/PmokyHP0BU – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 18, 2021

Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard would use Modern Warfare’s engine

There are many reasons to explain why developers can keep trying not to break the link, or not to leave out Xbox One or Playstation 4. But it is also a small disappointment for what that means, because a shared development will be very limited by less powerful hardware. We have seen that the Call of Duty saga has already released improved versions of Warzone or Black Ops: Cold War, limiting itself to offering a better resolution and frame rate.

Supposedly, the decision to make Battlefield 6 exclusively would seek to ensure better use of the resources of Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5, although being the first game to do so, we can hardly believe that it will take advantage of its full potential. Electronic Arts has always wanted to show itself capable of getting the most out of hardware and develops its own engines for this, being tremendously risky to use Battlefield 6 as a test.

And here, Activision’s decision may have been subject to the fact that thanks to not taking that step it can offer its game to many more users. Making the leap to the next generation of consoles is proving to be more difficult than might be expected and many players are also stuck on the previous generation of consoles. Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard would be retained by previous generation consoles, but for a clear objective of covering a greater number of potential users.

Now, it is still a theory that must be confirmed officially, both in the case of the next Battlefield, like the next Call of Duty, whose presentations are expected in the coming months. We will have to be very attentive to what each one will present for arrive by the end of 2021.