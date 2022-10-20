In its response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftthe Redmond giant has revealed that the games in the series call of Duty they will not be available on your subscription service Xbox Game Pass for “several years“.

Referring to a tweet from the Xbox boss Phil Spencer on whether Microsoft will abide by agreements with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, the company said one party to those agreements is preventing Call of Duty from coming to Game Pass for some time. The PlayStation boss Jim Ryanhowever, he called the offer “inadequate”.

“The deal between Activision Blizzard and Sony includes restrictions on Activision Blizzard’s ability to put Call of Duty titles on Game Pass for a number of years“Microsoft’s statement reads.

This is just part of a longer statement Microsoft has shared to refute the CMA’s claims that the merger would harm competition in the video game market.

Microsoft isn’t happy with the UK’s CMA regulator over its Activision Blizzard acquisition comments. It describes the regulator’s concerns as “misplaced” and that it “adopts Sony’s complaints without considering the potential harm to consumers” 👀 🧵 1/3 pic.twitter.com/nIWuVqyvSW – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 12, 2022



Another interesting quote in the statement highlights that PlayStation has been an undisputed market leader and the idea that losing access to a franchise can harm it. “it’s not credible“.

