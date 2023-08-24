Don’t expect to see Call of Duty popping up on Game Pass as soon as the ink dries on Microsoft’s proposed Activision Blizzard deal (if it dries, that is – of course nothing has been confirmed as yet).

Speaking with IGN at Gamescom, Xbox head Phil Spencer stated there is a lot more to getting a game on its subscription service than many may realize.



“I want to make sure people know that there’s work to actually move games to Game Pass,” the exec stated when asked about Activision’s shooter coming to the service. “So, for people who think like, ‘the deal is going to close, and then everything’s available on Game Pass’ – that’s not true.”

Spencer said this is the same as it has been for previous acquisitions in the past. “There’s work for us to go through, just mechanical work,” he stated. “It will take us time to get the games up.”

As for Call of Duty, earlier this week the team shared a sneak peak at Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft, who is set to join the game. Previously, her inclusion of her had only been shared on PlayStation’s blog, leaving some unsure if she would be a console exclusive.

However, it seems she will be arriving on all platforms, and from the teaser shared it looks like when she does join the fray, she will be in her ‘Classic Lara’ get up (see image below).

For more from Phil Spencer and Gamescom, be sure to check out our Tom’s interview with the Xbox head, where they discuss everything from new hardware and price drops to mid-gen refreshes – including why the company won’t ditch its Series S console.