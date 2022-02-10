Microsoft’s goal would be to lead call of Duty on Nintendo Switch, at least according to the president.

During an interview Brad Smitch returned to talk about the acquisition again (find more details in our dedicated news), especially on future plans for Activision Blizzard games.

Smith took it a step further by also confirming that the company plans to release call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard franchises on Nintendo Switch for the first time.

Here are Smith’s statements:

One of the things we’re very clear about as we move forward with the regulatory review of this acquisition is that big titles like Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty today will continue to be available on Sony PlayStation.

Smith continued:

We would like to bring it to devices Nintendo . We would like to bring Activision Blizzard’s other popular titles and make sure they continue to be available on PlayStation and become available on Nintendo. The first acquisition made after that Satya Nadella became CEO was that of Minecraft . It was September 2014. And what we did with that acquisition, I think is a clear indicator of what we hope to do if we acquire Activision Blizzard. That is, investing even more in innovation, bringing it to more people, bringing it to multiple platforms, making it even more useful and hopefully enjoyable for the people who use it.

This is all we know so far, we hope that more details will emerge in the coming weeks.