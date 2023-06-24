Phil Spencer has in fact solemnly sworn That Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation: this rather surreal scene closed the first part of today’s debate in the process between the FTC and Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“I raise my hand, I’ll do anything,” Spencer told Judge Corley in court: “The my commitmenttestified, is continuing to release future versions of Call of Duty on PS5,” said the head of Xbox, solemnly vowing not to take the game away from users of the Sony console.

Indeed, one could elaborate on the fact that Spencer’s words precisely mention “Playstation 5“, which could be a nice quibble of that prankster Spencer to be able to remove the series from later consoles from Sony, who knows.

The fact is that today’s trial gave us the scene of a solemn oath, in federal court, on the maintenance of Call of Duty on PlayStation. “I think we’ve all seen gamers to be a very loud bunch. Taking Call of Duty off PlayStation, in my view, could do irreparable damage to the Xbox brand,” Spencer said.

The head of Xbox also reiterated the commitment to maintain the highest possible quality for the series on PlayStation, even with regard to future chapters, and not to deliberately degrade the versions for rival consoles. From the same process, it also emerged that Starfield could be a PS5 exclusive, which led Microsoft to acquire Bethesda.