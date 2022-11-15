Phil Spencer he tried to clarify once and for all that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation even after the possible finalization of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard: the CEO of Microsoft Gaming has expressed himself explicitly on the issue and has guaranteed not to have ulterior motives.

In light of the extraordinary results of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, with a billion dollars grossed in ten days, Spencer was once again asked about the possibility that the series becomes somehow a ‘Xbox exclusivebut denied that scenario and reiterated what has been said so far, trying to be even more precise.

“It’s not like I’m going to pull the rug out from under the feet of PlayStation 7 at some point and say ‘hahaha, you haven’t signed a contract long enough.’ There is no contract that says anything. forever“explained the head of Xbox.

“The idea that we can draw up a contract with the terms ‘forever’ inside I think is a bit stupid, but I would have absolutely no problem signing a more lasting commitment Sony feels comfortable with and regulators feel comfortable with. “

Spencer then put together a series of very explicit statements: “Call of Duty will remain available natively on PlayStation, it will not be tied to the requirement to subscribe to the Game Passwill not be in streaming. If they want a streaming version of Call of Duty, though, we can still do it, just like we do on our consoles. “

“I’m not hiding anything. Let’s talk about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is doing great on both PlayStation and Xbox, but also the next episode, the next one, the next one. Available natively on the platform, without having to subscribe to Game Pass and without Sony having to accept Game Pass on their consoles to make it happen. “

“There are no subterfuges. We want to continue bringing Call of Duty to PlayStation without any kind of gimmick. I understand that some people are worried and that’s why I’m trying to be as clear as possible. “

Will the umpteenth reassurances of Phil Spencer be enough to put the evaluation process of the acquisition of Activision Blizzars in Europe back on the right tracks? As we know, the European Commission has not given the green light and has moved on to phase 2, ordering new and more in-depth investigations.

However, the reasons expressed by the Commission and episodes such as Ricardo Cardoso’s unhappy tweet return the feeling of a clear prejudice against Microsoft, which we hope will be proven wrong by the facts.