Call of Duty has many hackers And that’s nothing new, so the developers went to work to give them a punishment that is much worse than the ban.

These cheaters often use third-party programs to gain perks like seeing through walls or auto-aim and fire, so blinding them was the option.

As you read, the last update of Ricochetthe software Call of Duty to combat hackers, makes them not see or hear the other playerswhich makes them vulnerable.

As soon as the system detects a cheat program they are sent to a normal game with these weaknesses that allow them to see the map, but not the action.

Goodbye to the almighty.

Meanwhile, fair-playing users can see the gangsters running around in circles and shooting at them without fear of being found, so they can have fun with them and make them leave the game.

Call of Duty punished hackers with creative measures

Although the developers implemented big waves of bans where many players were banned, the problem decreased very little, so they needed to think outside the box.

The first move of this style came in a previous update, which inhibited the critical damage that cheaters dealt, while also making them vulnerable to being shot by others.

How to bring a shield against the gangsters.

As you can see, the focus now is on making the experience horrible rather than banning them and having them create another account.

This system update Ricochet It has already entered into force, so we will see the results in the coming months.

We don’t know if this measure will be effective enough, but we applaud the effort to improve the gaming environment.

Do you think that heWill the developers eliminate cheaters with this measure? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.