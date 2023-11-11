













Call of Duty will punish cheaters by deactivating their parachutes









It happens that the tool with which cheaters are combated in Call of Duty which is known as Ricochetrevealed the new details that the game will have when it comes to combating these players who only know how to ruin the experience for others.

“Combining everything we’ve developed over the course of the last two years with new advances in machine learning“says the statement. “Richochet: Anti-Cheat is preparing for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with a more powerful and faster version to combat cheats.”

The technology used to address these issues is advancing rapidly thanks to Machine Learning. Technically, Ricochet now knows how to detect suspicious behavior that can be detected, it even notifies users when it can make a report suggestion.

Source: Activision

The most worthy thing we have to point out is that the tool blocks the cheaters’ parachutes, so when they fall, they go straight to die on the ground. These tools are ready for Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0.

How much does the León t-shirt from the collaboration between Call of Duty and Charly cost?

The Activision shooting game is now available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles. Although we could say that the experience can be reduced to nothing more than a pure video game, we can say that there are also all kinds of promotions and collaborations like the one we mentioned recently.

At this time you will find on Charly.com the t-shirt of “La Fiera” as Raúl Orvañanos says – that is, of the León – which is from Charly In collaboration with Call of Duty which has a price of 1,799 MXN in its version for men and 1,699 MXN for women.

As we mentioned, this Lion t-shirt is available on the official website of Charlie or in some authorized establishments. Take advantage because they could run out. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

