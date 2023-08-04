













Call of Duty will now notify players when you remove a cheater from the game | EarthGamer









The notification will be given through the kill feed. This is the small section of text that appears when one player kills another. Just to identify cheaters, now call of duty will notify the entire lobby when you remove one of them. This way they will be able to see your name and avoid it if they come across it one more time.

This is the latest Ricochet system tool to deal with cheating players in the title. Let’s remember that among his techniques to affect him is hiding legitimate players, leaving them with weapons that do no damage, and presenting fake players for them to discover.

We recommend you: Call of Duty Modern Warfare III would be revealed in one more week

Hopefully in time call of duty no longer have to resort to this system to remove cheaters. Although unfortunately these still proliferate and the sale of cheats is still quite strong. What’s wrong with testing your own skills in combat?

What else is new about Call of Duty?

One of the closest novelties of call of duty is the arrival of rappers Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage. They will arrive as operators that can be purchased through the in-game store. This as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of hip-hop.

Source: Activision

Players will also be able to play as a gaming legend this season. Since it was announced that Lara Croft, protagonist of Tomb Raider, will also become an operator. His arrival is expected in the middle of the season, so we still have no idea what he will look like here. Will they jump into the new season?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)