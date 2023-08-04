Call of Duty will now alert players in real time if a cheater is removed from the game.

The addition to the game’s Ricochet cheating system comes as part of the newly released Warzone season five.

If Ricochet removes a problem player from the game, the kill feed will immediately notify players in that lobby.



The news was shared on the official Call of Duty Twitter accountwhich was met with a whole load of positive responses.

RICOCHET has entered the chat 🛡️ Starting in Season 05, the kill feed will notify lobbies when #TeamRICOCHET and it’s systems have removed a problem player from the game. —Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

The Ricochet system was first introduced in 2021 and has gradually added new functions as it bans thousands of accounts from the game.

The system adds a number of Mitigations to players suspected of cheating, including disarming weapons or cloaking legitimate players. It will also add in decoy characters known as Hallucinations only visible to cheating players, forcing them to self-identify.

Now, if those cheaters are removed, other players will be notified.

The latest Warzone season adds plenty of new content, such as maps and weapons. In addition, its lineup of operators will include rappers Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage as part of a 50-year celebration of hip-hop.

Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft will also be playable. Oh and there’s a dog too.

You can check out the full call of duty blog post for details.