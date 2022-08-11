call of Duty it will not be one exclusive from Xbox afteracquisition of Activision from Microsoft: the Redmond company reiterated the concept to the Brazilian antitrust, explaining however that the reasons behind this decision are very simple and concern the sustainability of such a choice.

If in fact it is true that the downloads and units sold of Call of Duty are calculated in the billions and not in the millions, to exclude platforms in the future PlayStation from this rich distribution it would be nothing short of counterproductive and would transform a gold mine into a loss of earnings of sensational proportions.

So yes, the series will continue to come out on PlayStation as well and will reaffirm its synonymous of first person shooter. After all, Call of Duty has no rivals, Sony said, and there is no doubt that this is a shareable statement, especially considering the American market.

That said, it is also true that you don’t invest 70 billion dollars to leave things as they are, and that therefore some kind of advantage will have to emerge from the acquisition of Activision as regards the strongest and most popular brand of the company. In this sense, the possibility of playing will be enough for free every new episode from day one on Xbox Game Pass?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a soldier controls the area

Accounts in hand, probably yes: saving $ 70 a year on the purchase of Call of Duty and taking advantage of the opportunity to take advantage of the extensive catalog of Microsoft’s service will undoubtedly move some numbers, and in general the forecast of 100 million of subscribers formulated by Michael Pachter seems plausible to us.

Where, therefore, the promises of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls, the new projects of Obsidian and Arkane have failed, the best-selling shooter in the world will probably succeed: whether it is PC, console or cloud, Xbox Game Pass is destined to grow a lot over the next year and at this point Sony can do little to prevent it. What do you think? Let’s talk about.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.