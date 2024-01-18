













Aim assist is something that is used more on consoles because the controls are not as precise for aiming as a mouse is. The creators of Call of Duty they consider that using mouse accuracy and also aim assist is the same as cheating.

When Ricochet detects the use of aim assist on PC, it will automatically close the game app. If the user insists on using it, then consequences could come to their profile. Which could mean your ban. Warzone or multiplayer Modern Warfare II and III.

This change is live right now, so if you play on PC and use a mouse/keyboard, make sure you don't use aim assist. Otherwise you could be left without playing your favorite games or you will hurt your online reputation. What do you think of this measure?

What else does Ricochet from Call of Duty do?

Ricochet is a very advanced system of Call of Duty which takes different actions when it detects that players are cheating. For example, you can leave them without weapons to defend themselves. You can also reveal your position to enemy players so they can be eliminated faster.

One of the most recent changes, outside of aim assist, is one called Splat. This means that players with cheats activated cannot open their parachute at the beginning of the game, so they die in the first seconds of the game. So in addition to defending honest players, he's pretty creative when he does it.

